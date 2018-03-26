Senate Panel To Examine Changing PA Redistricting Process

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate State Government Committee will hold a public hearing on several bills to change how Pennsylvania’s redistricting process is conducted. Senate Bills 22, 243, 464, and 767 are all proposed amendments to the state Constitution to change the process of how election lines are drawn. The goal of the hearing is to help identify ways to better promote openness, transparency, and accountability in the redistricting process. Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution as amended by the 14th Amendment establishes the requirement to apportion congressional districts and gives states the authority to establish the qualifications. Article II, Sections 16 and 17 of the PA Constitution establishes the number of House and Senate members for the General Assembly and manner in which district lines are to be established. The public hearing takes place tomorrow at 9 a.m. in Hearing Room 1, North Office Building, in Harrisburg.

