Wolf Proposes Improvement To PA’s Elections System

HARRISBURG(AP) – PA’s governor wants to let people register to vote on the day of elections and loosen the state’s strict rules for absentee ballots. Gov. Tom Wolf said today everyone who gets a license from the state Department of Transportation or signs up for a public service should be automatically registered to vote, unless they specifically opt out. Wolf says there should be limits on how much donors can contribute to political candidates and improvements to how donations are reported. He favors having an independent commission draw political boundary lines. The governor wants to end the requirement people have a valid excuse before being allowed to vote with an absentee ballot. The Senate State Government Committee plans to examine redistricting bills Tuesday in the Capitol.

