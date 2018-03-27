Battling A Buffer Zone In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Liberty Counsel filed a brief seeking a preliminary injunction against a “buffer zone” ordinance enacted by the City of Harrisburg which prohibits pro-life speech on public sidewalks up to 70 feet outside a Planned Parenthood abortion center. The ordinance was drafted by Planned Parenthood and passed without any debate by Harrisburg City Council. The brief follows a two-day evidentiary hearing in October, where Liberty Counsel’s clients, Colleen Reilly and Becky Biter, who have regularly engaged in peaceful sidewalk counseling to encourage women to protect the life of their unborn children, testified. The two have been harassed and intimidated by clinic staff and local police since the ordinance passed. The hearing was ordered by the Court of Appeals after Liberty Counsel won the first appeal in the case following the trial court’s initial denial of the motion seeking to block enforcement of the ordinance. Liberty Counsel demonstrated that the City of Harrisburg blatantly ignored its constitutional obligations to protect speech by imposing an ideological ban on pro-life speech in a traditional public forum where the First Amendment provides the most robust protection.

