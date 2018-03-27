Fatal Harrisburg Shooting Suspect Sought

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Shortly before 2 a.m. last Saturday, officers found 20-year-old Jawan Washington with gunshot wounds at the rear of a bar at 564 S. 19th Street. Washington later died at the hospital. Police identified 42-year-old Charles Williams of Harrisburg as the shooter. Williams is five eleven and weighs about 210 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3118. Tips leading to the arrest of Williams may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 through Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.

Related