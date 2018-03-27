Maryland Organ Donors To Get Tax Break

Posted on by GregBarton

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A tax break would be given to Marylanders who donate all or a portion of an organ to another person. A bill approved by the General Assembly would let liver, kidney, intestine, pancreas, lung or bone marrow donors subtract up to $7,500 in income on state tax returns to offset donation expenses. The bill is sponsored by House Speaker Michael Busch, who had a liver transplant last year that is credited with saving his life. His sister donated a piece of her liver. Gov. Larry Hogan plans to sign the bill.

