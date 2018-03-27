PA House Members Urge PUC to Cut Energy Rates

HARRISBURG – More than a dozen Republican members of the PA House joined York County Rep. Seth Grove to issue a letter to the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission asking it to decrease energy costs for consumers following the federal corporate tax cut. The members believe Pennsylvania should follow the suit of 39 states to have already reduced energy rates following the tax reform measure. With the corporate tax rate reduced from 35 to 21%, the reduction in costs should be passed onto consumers. The letter, signed by 15 state representatives, can be seen by CLICKING THIS LINK.



