Push For School Safety By Maryland Governor

Posted on by GregBarton

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is making a renewed push for school safety as the General Assembly enters its last two weeks of session. The Republican governor highlighted his proposal for $125 million for capital improvements. He also has called for another $50 million annually to pay for school resource officers and technology. A panel of budget negotiators met to talk about $41.6 million for school safety initiatives now in the budget bill. Hogan also urged the House to pass a crime bill the Senate approved. It includes tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and funding for programs to reduce crime.

GOV. LARRY HOGAN

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober