Push For School Safety By Maryland Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is making a renewed push for school safety as the General Assembly enters its last two weeks of session. The Republican governor highlighted his proposal for $125 million for capital improvements. He also has called for another $50 million annually to pay for school resource officers and technology. A panel of budget negotiators met to talk about $41.6 million for school safety initiatives now in the budget bill. Hogan also urged the House to pass a crime bill the Senate approved. It includes tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and funding for programs to reduce crime.

