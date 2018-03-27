Rallying For Parole Reform In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A group rallied in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg in support of legislation reforming parole for inmates with life sentences. Those sentenced to life without parole in PA have no chance at release when they grow seriously ill or elderly, when they pose little to no risk to the public. It also creates a considerable expense for the corrections system and the taxpayers who fund it. Sen. Sharif Street of Philadelphia is prime sponsor of Senate Bill 942, which permits an individual sentenced to life imprisonment under the laws of the Commonwealth to be considered for parole after spending at least 15 years in prison. The bill creates no right to parole, so it will not allow the most dangerous inmates to go free. The Commonwealth’s Board of Probation and Parole will continue to responsibly reject requests for parole from those who do not deserve it or who present too great a safety risk to the public.

Related