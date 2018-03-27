Wolf Proposes PA Election Reforms

HARRISBURG – A voting reform plan is being proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf that allows people to register to vote on Election Day and loosen the state’s rules for absentee ballots. Wolf said everyone who gets a license from PennDOT or signs up for a public service should be automatically registered to vote, unless they opt out. He says there should be limits on how much donors can contribute to political candidates and improvements to how donations are reported. He favors having an independent commission draw political boundary lines and wants to end the requirement that people have a valid excuse before being allowed to vote with an absentee ballot. The Senate State Government Committee plans to examine redistricting bills today in Harrisburg.

