Bipartisan Bill Gets Tough With SNAP Violators

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument and Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank will introduce legislation to create stronger penalties against individuals and businesses that fraudulently traffic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits. The measure would seek to prevent individuals and businesses from unlawfully trading money or other goods or services in exchange for SNAP benefits. It would create a new penalty for the fraudulent trafficking of SNAP benefits in an amount greater than $2,500. An individual convicted of SNAP trafficking could be found guilty of a second-degree felony and be required to pay restitution of up to three times the amount of the fraud they committed. It would also allow the Inspector General to report SNAP traffickers to local and state licensing entities to pursue disqualification for future public contracts. The bipartisan bill is being introduced at the request of Office of the Inspector General.

