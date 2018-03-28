Call For Comprehensive Review Of PA School Safety

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin and Sen. Bob Mensch of Berks, Bucks, & Montgomery Counties have introduced a Senate Resolution that calls for a comprehensive review of school safety in Pennsylvania. Senate Resolution 293 would require the Joint State Government Commission to work with schools, law enforcement and other entities to assess safety measures that are currently in place and determine what steps schools have taken to evaluate and improve school safety. School safety practices in other states would also be examined to determine whether those strategies could work in Pennsylvania schools. The Commission will also be tasked with evaluating the effectiveness of gun-free policies in schools, as well as reviewing Pennsylvania’s background check system for firearm purchases.

