Hartman Withdraws From Congressional Race

LANCASTER – Democrat Christina Hartman announced that she is withdrawing from the primary election in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District. She said, “When the new districts were announced, I had to make a quick and difficult decision to continue my campaign in a new district. After further consideration, I’ve decided that this is not the right time for me, and I will support the Democratic nominee in November.” It was Hartman’s second run for Congress as she was the Democrat nominee running against Republican Lloyd Smucker in 2016.

Related