Hartman Withdraws From Congressional Race

Posted on by GregBarton

LANCASTER – Democrat Christina Hartman announced that she is withdrawing from the primary election in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District. She said, “When the new districts were announced, I had to make a quick and difficult decision to continue my campaign in a new district. After further consideration, I’ve decided that this is not the right time for me, and I will support the Democratic nominee in November.” It was Hartman’s second run for Congress as she was the Democrat nominee running against Republican Lloyd Smucker in 2016.

CHRISTINA HARTMAN

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober