Lawmaker Proposes An Independent Redistricting Commission

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Sen. Jay Costa is proposing legislation to establish an Independent Redistricting Commission. He says his Senate Bill 767 is a better remedy than trying to amend the state Constitution, which requires passage of a bill through two legislative sessions, followed by a vote of approval by the public. The commission would be required to hold at least six public hearings before adopting a preliminary plan and another hearing before it adopts a final plan. It also requires congressional districts to be established on the basis of population, comply with federal constitutional law and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, be equal in population, respect geographic integrity of counties and municipalities, be geographically contiguous, encourage geographic compactness, and split as few political subdivisions as possible.

