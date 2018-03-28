Maryland Tackles State Budget & Conversion Therapy

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland General Assembly approved the state’s $45.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year. The budget includes $200 million to pay for future education funding and sets aside $41.6 million to improve school safety. Also, a bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly would prohibit health professionals from practicing ” conversion therapy” on homosexual minors. The bill would classify the practice as unprofessional conduct and subject providers to discipline by the state licensing board. The state Senate approved the bill Tuesday. If approved, Maryland would join nine other states and Washington D.C. in outlawing the practice.

