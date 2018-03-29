Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Lancaster County man faces vehicular homicide while DUI and other charges regarding a high-speed, New Year’s Eve crash in Rapho Township that killed a girl and seriously injured another girl. Police charged Jeremy Roland of Manheim in connection with the Dec. 31 crash in the 1300 block of Route 72. Authorities determined Roland had smoked marijuana before driving and was under the influence of three prescription substances. 17-year-old Hayley Clarke of Mount Joy was killed in the crash, and a 13-year-old girl sustained a broken leg. A third juvenile passenger sustained a wrist injury and bruised chest. After the crash, Roland made attempts to leave the scene. The property owner made him stay until police arrived. District Judge Scott Albert arraigned Roland and set bail at $500,000.

Related