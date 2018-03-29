Memorial Held For Two Fallen York Firefighters

YORK (AP) – Two area firefighters who died in the line of duty last week were remembered in a service that drew thousands of people to the York Expo Center. The memorial honored fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony. The two men died when a large section of a wall at a former piano factory collapsed on them. Two other firefighters were injured. The memorial included a “last bell” ceremony and “Taps” was played. They were the 12th and 13th York Fire Department members to die in the line of duty. Their badge numbers are being retired.

