PA Senate Panel Examines Redistricting

HARRISBURG – The Senate State Government Committee held a public hearing at the state Capitol on redistricting legislation. The panel heard testimony on a number of bills that would change the way that congressional and state legislative districts are drawn. Committee Chairman, Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer said six states use independent commissions to draw legislative maps while five states appoint advisory commissions to help advise their legislatures about where district lines should be drawn. Much of the hearing focused on a measure that would have maps redrawn by a public independent commission. No votes were taken during the hearing.

