Bill Addresses State Prison Closings

HARRISBURG – The state Senate approved legislation to reform future state prison closures in Pennsylvania. Last January, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections made a public announcement regarding the closing of two of five selected state prisons across the state – allowing for only twenty days to hear concerns from parties directly impacted by these closings including the institutions’ workforce, local governments, and elected officials. Senate Bill 748 creates the Public Safety Facilities Act to require sufficient notice and feedback of any potential state correctional facility closure in the Commonwealth, as well as other institutions where law enforcement staff is employed. Under the bill, notification requirements and comprehensive strategies are mandated in order to decrease the chaos and stress placed on employees and local communities where a prison closing will occur. The bill now goes to the House.

