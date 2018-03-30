Bill Helps Permanently Disabled PA Voters

HARRISBURG – Permanently disabled voters could have an easier time casting their ballot if a bill introduced by Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker becomes law. Senate Bill 263 passed the Senate unanimously this week. Currently, with physician certification, disabled and bedridden voters are added to a permanently disabled absentee ballot list. County election bureaus then automatically mail absentee ballot applications. But individuals are required to confirm their health status every four years, which can be cumbersome for many. Because they must also notify voter registration if there is a change that would prevent them from claiming permanent disability, Baker believes the verification requirement is unnecessary and should be eliminated. The bill is now before the state House for consideration.

