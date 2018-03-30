Dual Measures Tackle PA’s Opioid Problem

HARRISBURG – Two bills have been proposed to tackle Pennsylvania’s opioid problem. House Bill 2200 requires all state agencies to report and detail efforts they have undertaken to implement state law related to addiction, suggest action that needs to be taken, and suggest any new laws. The information would be compiled into a report. It would also require the state attorney general to marshal all Pennsylvania plaintiffs seeking damages from the pharmaceutical industry so that the industry would be held accountable to taxpayers. House Bill 2201 would create guidelines medical professionals must follow when prescribing opioids. The guidelines would apply to all pain treatment. The bills were assigned to the House Human Services Committee.

