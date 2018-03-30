Fallen York County Vietnam War Soldier Honored With Road Dedication

SPRING GROVE – As part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day yesterday, York County Rep. Seth Grove hosted a ceremony to dedicate Lehman Road, outside of Spring Grove, in honor of U.S. Army PFC Donald Gise, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War. At age 25, Gise was killed on Oct. 4, 1968, while serving his country in the Mekong Delta. He left behind his pregnant wife, Linda and died 22 days before his son was born. Gise, a 1960 graduate of Spring Grove Area High School, was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions in combat.

Related