PA First Lady Honors Female Veterans

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – PA First Lady Frances Wolf joined state Adjutant General Anthony Carrelli to host the third annual Female Veterans Day Ceremony in celebration of Women’s History Month. During the event, held at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, 16 women from across the Commonwealth were recognized for their military service and selfless sacrifice to Pennsylvania and to the nation. There are currently more than 71,000 Pennsylvania women serving in the military and more than two million nationally.

