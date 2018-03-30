Push To Regulate Small Personal Care Homes

HARRISBURG – Legislation geared toward protecting the health, safety, and well-being of residents in small personal care homes will be introduced by Allegheny County Rep. Tony DeLuca. Currently, only homes for four or more adults are regulated by the state. The bill would define small personal care homes to be those with one to three paying residents. It also would call for a yearly, unannounced visit to such facilities from the state Department of Human Services, and require owners or operators of small personal care homes to submit to a criminal background check. Additionally, all small personal care homes would be registered.

