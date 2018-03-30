Wolf Administration Addresses Senior Hunger & SNAP Participation

HARRISBURG – PA Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller joined with seniors at the the Central PA Food Bank to discuss the importance of senior participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. She says research shows when seniors participate in programs such as SNAP that address food insecurity, they become more independent because of improved nutrition and overall health. A study found that SNAP beneficiaries had 13% fewer hospitalizations, 10% fewer emergency room visits, $2,120 less per year in medical costs, 23% reduction in nursing facility use, and a shorter length-of-stay when in a hospital or nursing facility. An estimated 1.58 million Pennsylvanians live in poverty, and 173,000 of those are seniors. Only about 30% of eligible seniors currently receive SNAP benefits.

