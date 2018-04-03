Keystone State Sees Increase In Distracted Driving Citations

HARRISBURG (AP) – Court officials say distracted driving citations in Pennsylvania jumped by 52% last year and have increased 172% since 2013. Nearly seven in 10 citations were issued to men, and more than a third were to people in their 20s. State law prohibits texting while driving, subjecting violators to a fine of $50. It’s also illegal to drive while wearing headphones. The court system says the most likely time for police to catch distracted-driving violators is between 8 a.m. and noon. A 2012 state law lets police pull over motorists they suspect of texting while driving.

