Lancaster County House Fire Claims Life

TERRE HILL – One person died after a Lancaster County house fire. Units responded Monday before 6 p.m. to the 100 block of Center Avenue in Terre Hill. Authorities say one of the residents, 46-year-old David Phillips suffered injuries in the blaze. He was taken to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital where he later died. Fire investigators say the blaze began in a basement workshop where Phillips had been working. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross assisted three adults and one child with clothing, food, and shelter.

Related