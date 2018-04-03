Lancaster County House Fire Claims Life

TERRE HILL – One person died after a Lancaster County house fire. Units responded Monday before 6 p.m. to the 100 block of Center Avenue in Terre Hill. Authorities say one of the residents, 46-year-old David Phillips suffered injuries in the blaze. He was taken to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital where he later died. Fire investigators say the blaze began in a basement workshop where Phillips had been working. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross assisted three adults and one child with clothing, food, and shelter.