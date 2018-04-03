PA Medicare Enrollees To Get New Card

HARRISBURG – Medicare is sending out new identification cards that no longer display enrollees’ Social Security numbers. Pennsylvania residents will among the first to receive the new cards that assign each person a randomly generated 11-digit number. The purpose of the new cards is to protect enrollees’ from identity theft if a card with a Social Security number on it was lost or stolen. The new numbers are linked to existing Medicare accounts, so all current information will still be available to your doctor. Once your new card arrives, the old card should be destroyed, but if you’re on a Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription plan, those are separate, so be sure to keep those cards. Pennsylvania Medicare enrollees should receive their new cards by June 30. Nationally, the transition to the new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier numbers should be complete by April 2019.

