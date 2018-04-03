PA Senate Resolution Designates “Distracted Driving Awareness Month”

HARRISBURG – The state Senate has adopted a resolution designating the month of April as “Distracted Driving Awareness Month” in Pennsylvania. Examples of distracted driving include not just texting, but eating, grooming, and talking to passengers. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman, Sen. John Rafferty of Berks, Chester & Montgomery Counties is the prime sponsor of the resolution. Pennsylvania has a “no texting while driving” law in place, but Rafferty says he plans to sponsor legislation that would create a cell phone ban for novice drivers.

