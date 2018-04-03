Proposal To Trace Guns Used In Commonwealth Crimes

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would create a system for tracing guns used in crimes in Pennsylvania is being proposed by Sen. Daylin Leach of Montgomery & Delaware Counties. Currently, when a firearm-related crime occurs in Pennsylvania, law enforcement investigates the firearm to better understand the nature of its use. Leach’s bill would create a mechanism by which the information collected about each firearm would be shared with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The Commission would then partner with an educational institution to organize, analyze, and publish the data. This data will give policymakers a thorough understanding of how firearms are used for crime. Leach circulated his proposal to his Senate colleagues in the form of a memo. For the next few weeks, senators will be able to co-sponsor Leach’s proposal if they wish. Once the co-sponsorship process is complete, Leach will introduce the policy’s language, at which time the proposal will be numbered and assigned to a Senate committee for consideration. Leach has been an outspoken supporter of gun control legislation. He recently proposed legislation that would allow courts to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who show warning signs of violence.

