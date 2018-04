HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a resolution designating April 5th as “Gold Star Wives Day” in Pennsylvania. The Gold Star Wives were established on April 5, 1945 as a way to unite the spouses of families of the members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who have died on active duty or as a result of a service connected disability. Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich sponsored the resolution and is Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee.

