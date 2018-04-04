House Panel Examnies Bill Allowing Radar For Local Police

HARRISBURG – The PA House Transportation Committee is holding a hearing today on legislation that would allow local police to use radar to catch speed limit violators. Committee member, Cumberland County Rep. Greg Rothman said when he first came to Harrisburg, he was unaware that only State Police could use radar. He is prime sponsor of House Bill 2148 that would allow only local, full-time police officers, who have completed an approved training course, to be allowed to operate radar devices. They would need to take a refresher course every three years. Under his bill, motorists can not be ticketed unless they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph and motorists can’t be prosecuted if the municipality is shown to be using radar to generate revenue. Generation of revenue is demonstrated if at least 1% of total revenue is derived from radar traffic fines. Rothman said it’s a six-year pilot program, so if radar is being abused, it won’t renew it in six years. A similar bill, Senate Bill 251, has been proposed. Currently, Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that bans local police in using radar.

