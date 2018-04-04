Maryland Senate Panel Passes School Safety Standards Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A Maryland Senate panel has approved a measure to create consistent standards for school safety statewide. The Senate Budget and Taxation Committee passed the bill which requires the Maryland Department of Education and the Maryland Center for School Safety to develop a policy for school-safety assessment. The policy will include guidance on identifying people whose behavior could pose a threat to a school. The measure would create a framework to develop policies regarding the use of school resource officers, including training. The bill also outlines about $41 million in school-safety funding. It now goes to the full Senate.

