PA Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Blocking Citizenship Question

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro and a coalition of 17 other Attorneys General, six cities, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors filed a lawsuit to block the Trump Administration from demanding citizenship information in the 2020 Census. Shapiro said, “At first glance, this move by the Trump Administration might seem innocuous, but evidence has shown the addition of a citizenship question will depress turnout – resulting in an inaccurate Census count that would hurt Pennsylvania.” He added, “The United States Constitution requires a full count of all residents, whether they are citizens or not. It’s vital that the 2020 Census be conducted fairly, accurately and in accordance with the law so Pennsylvania receives the representation and federal resources we deserve.”

Related