PA Senate Resolution Commemorates 50th Anniversary of King Assassination

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed a resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia, sponsor of Senate Resolution 309, said Dr. King took a stand for economic equality, traveling to Memphis to stand with striking sanitation workers for better wages and working conditions when he lost his life on April 4, 1968. Calling Dr. King “one of America’s greatest citizens,” Hughes said people should still be working to fulfill Dr. King’s dream of economic equality for all Americans.

Related