Reported Shooting In Lancaster County Determined Unfounded

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – An early morning incident in Warwick Township, Lancaster County is under investigation. Some media outlets reported this morning that Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were investigating an early morning incident in which a man had been shot and injured. It has been determined there was no shooting, but an investigation into the cause of the non-life threatening injuries will continue. Around 3 a.m., responded to a residence in the 900 block of Rabbit Hill Road in Warwick Township and found an injured victim conscious and sitting on a chair. Police and EMS determined the injuries to the victim were not from a gunshot. The victim was taken Ephrata Community Hospital for further evaluation where medical staff also confirmed the injuries were not from a gunshot. Police have not released the victim’s name.

