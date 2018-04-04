Volunteer/Donate To Help Feed My Starving Children

WILLOW STREET – Volunteers are needed to help prepare 300,000 meals for malnourished children around the world. Feed My Starving Children is a Christian organization that partners with communities and churches to send healthy, safe meals to places such as Haiti, Somalia, and Belize. This year, the 5th Lancaster County Feed My Starving Children MobilePack will take place this Friday through Sunday at Willow Street Mennonite Church at 399 E. Penn Grant Road in Willow Street. Individuals, families, Bible study groups, and anyone with a willingness to help can participate. Monetary donations are also urgently needed. You can make a monetary donation or sign up to volunteer this weekend by clicking the banner below. You can also get more information about the Lancaster County Feed My Starving Children MobilePack by calling the church at 717-464-2422, ext. 1.

