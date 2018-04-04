Wolf Says Keep Fuel Efficiency Standards

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is criticizing the Environmental Protection Agency and the Trump Administration’s plan to weaken current fuel efficiency standards. Wolf says the plan to weaken fuel economy standards hurts Pennsylvania’s consumers, workers, and everyone who wants to breathe cleaner air. Fuel economy standards are lowering gas bills, spurring innovation to create jobs, keeping air cleaner, and creating demand for cleaner domestic energy and renewable technology. The governor added that rolling back the standards will cost consumers every time they fuel up and is another example of the Trump Administration’s disregard for its responsibility to protect the health and safety of American citizens. At a time when advanced manufacturers are expanding in Pennsylvania and developing the next generation of clean vehicle technologies, Wolf says we need to encourage innovation, not turn back the clock.

