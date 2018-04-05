Bump Stocks & Conversion Therapy Ban Sought In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A ban on devices that can increase a semi-automatic rifle’s firing rate has cleared the Maryland General Assembly. The bill was approved by the Senate Wednesday, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan who has said he will sign it. The measure bans bump stocks which can make a semi-automatic rifle’s firing rate nearly fully automatic. Bump stocks were used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year that killed 58 people and wounded more than 800. Also, the Maryland House voted to prohibit health professionals from practicing “conversion therapy” on homosexual minors. A spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan says he supports the bill.

