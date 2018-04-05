Elderly York Woman In Fatal Baltimore Beltway Crash

LOCHEARN, MD (AP) – Police say two people died after an elderly woman from York struck another vehicle head on driving the wrong way on the Baltimore Beltway. Maryland State Police say 88-year-old Jorene Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed, but their name has not yet been released. Authorities responded to the crash around 2 a.m. today on the Beltway’s Inner Loop at Liberty Road in Baltimore County. Police believe Long was driving her SUV the wrong way on the road when she struck another vehicle. Long’s family had reported her missing Wednesday night after she failed to return home from running an errand during the day.

