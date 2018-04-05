Maryland Senate Expands On School Safety Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate has expanded a measure to improve school safety by requiring a school resource officer or otherwise adequate law enforcement coverage at all public schools by the start of next school year. The Senate voted today for changing a measure aimed at creating consistent standards for school safety statewide. The bill initially would have required only public high schools to either have a school resource officer or assurances of adequate law enforcement coverage by the start of the next school year. Local school systems would have had until July 1 of next year to develop a plan to implement the policy.

