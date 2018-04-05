PA Relief Sale Gets Underway This Weekend

HARRISBURG – The PA Relief Sale will be taking place tomorrow and Saturday at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day event that features a Quilt Auction, Coin & Country Auction, Silent Auction, Children’s Auction & Activities, My Coins Count, food, crafts, fellowship, and more. All proceeds benefit Mennonite Central Committee. Last year, the sale awarded a check for $450,000 to MCC. More than $16 million in proceeds have been raised and donated since the sale began in 1957. For more information and a complete schedule at the 2018 PA Relief Sale, you can click on the banner below.



Related