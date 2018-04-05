Police Say Missing Man Located

COLUMBIA – Police in Columbia, Lancaster County, say a missing man has been located. 30-year-old Alexander Fox was last seen on March 29th and was reported missing by police on April 2. Authorities thanked those who provided information.
