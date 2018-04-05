Wolf Announces Renewal Of Opioid Disaster Declaration

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced the renewal of his 90-day opioid disaster declaration, which was introduced in January and set to expire on April 10. The renewal allows for the 13 initiatives introduced in the past 90 days to continue without interruption and for the introduction of new initiatives to help those suffering from opioid use disorder. The governor said we’ve made real progress during the disaster declaration to stem the tide of this epidemic and provide better resources and coordination for those on the front lines. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Pennsylvania has the fourth highest in the opioid overdose death rate in the nation.

