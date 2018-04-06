Christian University, Not Daycare President Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Dr. Everett Piper, the President of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, who spoke at the 2018 Bott Radio Network/National Religious Broadcasters Breakfast about an incident he wrote about in a publication about a student who came forward after a chapel service and complain because he felt “victimized” by a sermon on the topic of 1 Corinthians 13. Hear more from Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Everett Piper on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

