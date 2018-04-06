“Stop The Bleed” Grant Sought For Lancaster County

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Commissioners approved the application of a grant from the District Attorney’s Office to obtain “Stop the Bleed” training and supplies for shooter situations. The D.A. intends to apply to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for up to $126,957 in funding. The funds would be used for bleed kits, tourniquets, and other supplies for Lancaster County government offices and departments and participating school districts. Lancaster General Hospital will offer free trainings on usage to those who receive the supplies. Specifically, there will be instruction on tourniquet use and methods to stop major bleeding. As part of the program, trainings will also be offered to administrators on signs of a potential shooter situation and how to react to such circumstances. District Attorney Craig Stedman said, “The bottom line is the number one role of government is to provide for public safety, particularly for our children, and this could save some lives.” His office should know by Oct. 1 whether the grant is accepted. Stop the Bleed is a national campaign launched by the White House in 2015.

