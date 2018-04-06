Treatment Agreements For PA Opioid Patients Proposed

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument is introducing legislation to address Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis. His legislation would require new patients prescribed with an opioid to enter into treatment agreements with a prescriber to ensure patients understand the risks of addiction, dangers of overdose associated with the medication, and their role and responsibilities regarding their treatment. The treatment agreement would require patients to undergo baseline drug testing to establish a general assessment of the new patient and periodic drug testing as deemed medically necessary in order to monitor adherence to existing patient treatment plans. Aument added that periodic testing will insure that the treatment plan is being followed and that abuse is not taking place.

Related