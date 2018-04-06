Wolf Asks For Quick Action On Domestic Violence Bills

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is asking state House leaders and committee chairs, upon their return to the Capitol next week, to swiftly send him a package of domestic violence reform bills passed by the state Senate, including Senate Bill 501, which would fix an arcane law that allows domestic abusers to keep access to guns. Wolf said the bills are important steps toward providing additional protections for domestic violence victims. Other legislation backed by Gov. Wolf include Senate Bill 313 which allows a domestic violence victim to opt out of a shared phone plan with the abuser with no penalty. Senate Bill 500 provides for a law enforcement official to accompany a victim to their residence before or during the service of a PFA order. Senate Bill 502 allows judges to extend the terms of a PFA order or create an entirely new one if the order is set to expire or has expired while a defendant is incarcerated. And Senate Bill 919 allows a resident of a county housing authority to request relocation if they or someone affiliated with them has experienced domestic or sexual violence.

