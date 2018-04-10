Attorney General Warns Of Mortgage Modification Scams

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today alerted consumers to mortgage modification scams taking place across Pennsylvania. During the first three months of 2018, the Office of Attorney General has already received 15 complaints from consumers about mortgage modification scams, compared with 61 complaints last year. A mortgage modification involves obtaining a lower interest rate or extended payment terms on your loan. A mortgage scam happens when a company fails to provide mortgage modification services to consumers after accepting payment – or fails to issue refunds to consumers for modification services that were never delivered. If you suspect you are a victim of a questionable business practice or a mortgage modification scam, contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or visit attorneygeneral.gov to file a complaint.

