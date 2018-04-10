Aument Proposes Fair Judicial Districts Legislation

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument is circulating legislation that would guarantee that the diversity of Pennsylvania and the uniqueness of its various regions would be more accurately reflected in the election of appellant judges. His legislation, which would require approval of PA voters, would divide the Commonwealth into nine Commonwealth Court districts, fifteen Superior Court districts, and seven Supreme Court districts. The judicial districts would be defined by the General Assembly following the redistricting principles found in the state Constitution, requiring populations as equal as possible in each district with compact and contiguous geographic boundaries, and would comport with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. Importantly, candidates for appellate seats would be required to reside in the district they would represent on the court. Aument said the idea for the proposal was inspired by the recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court opinion on gerrymandering. A cursory review of Pennsylvania’s Superior Court and Commonwealth Court judge compliment shows that more than half of all the members of those courts are from only two of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Five of the seven state Supreme Court Justices are from Allegheny or Philadelphia Counties, leaving 79% of the state’s population unrepresented on Pennsylvania’s highest court. Taken together, only 15 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are home to a Pennsylvania appellant court judge. In order to promote greater diversity and fairness in judicial service, eleven other states select judges and justices for either some or all of their appellate courts through the use of regional judicial district elections.

Related