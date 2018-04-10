Bill Protecting Babies With Down Syndrome Passes PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – Unborn babies with a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome will be protected under legislation passed in the PA House Health Committee. House Bill 2050, known as the Down Syndrome Protection Act, would prohibit an abortion of any child solely due to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome. Under current PA law, a woman can have an abortion prior to 24 weeks for any reason except if the women’s sole reason is sex selection. The legislation would expand that exception to include a pre-natal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The legislation contains no restrictions on a mother obtaining an abortion in cases of rape, incest or personal endangerment. At the turn of the 20th century, a baby diagnosed with Down syndrome was not expected to live past their 10th birthday. In 2018, the life expectancy for an individual with Down syndrome has been extended to age 60 and beyond. Four other states – North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana – have passed similar laws. House Bill 2050 could come up on the House floor for debate as early as tomorrow.

